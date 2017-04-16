LOS ANGELES-Anne Hathaway is ‘’constantly baffled’’ by her own success but feels ‘’very lucky’’ to have choices in her career. The Oscar-winning actress enjoyed working on her latest movie ‘Colossal’ because she knows the indie comedy isn’t something she would have been able to work on when she was just starting out in her career. She said: ‘’The fact I’m, like, a Hollywood actress - I’m like, seriously? Me? OK, I really did not expect any of this. I’m constantly baffled. ‘’It’s not like I’ve been trying to avoid making these movies [like ‘Colossal’], you just wait for the ones that really speak to you. ‘’And I felt very lucky because in my early career I couldn’t have gotten a movie like this made.’’