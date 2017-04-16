LAHORE-The second day of 10th PFDC (Pakistan Fashion Design Council) Sunsilk Fashion Week 2017 was full of glitz and glamour.

The endeavours defined and presented trends for this year, focusing specifically on fashion for the region’s long hot summer months. Luxury pret is now top on agenda of everyone including that of the PFDC whose single point agenda this year has been to promote local pret collection.

However, the fashion week included ramp shows by leading retail labels, high street fashion brands as well as textile houses. Big names from international fashion circuit were also present at the front rows.

The ramp was all set in a new way and the long benches reminded us of international fashion shows. The ambience of the show looked trendy when booming instrumental pop music was used in the background. The audience enjoyed the music as many could be seen tapping their feet to the trendy tunes.

Day-2 started with an afternoon high-street grouped show featuring Cynosure, Faiza Saqlain and March by Ali Merch in Hall A.

This was followed by luxury pret evening showcases featuring a solo show by Tena Durrani in Hall A, a grouped show featuring Shiza Hassan, Saira Rizwan and Amir Adnan in Hall B and a finale grouped show featuring Ethnic by Outfitters, Cross Stitch and Sapphire in Hall A.

March by Ali Merch

March by Ali Merch showcased its ‘Inauguration’ collection at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week’s High-Street segment. The collection draws its inspiration from sea foam, loud mascara, & jazz music. The collection incorporated various techniques such as over-coating, foil-printing.

Saira Rizwan

Saira Rizwan showcased her ‘Summer of Love’ collection at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week’s Luxury Pret Grouped Show segment. The collection, inspired by the literary movement ‘Beat Generation’ from 1960 aimed to iterate a message celebrating peace and love over war. ‘Summer of Love’ featured all the fun loving summer trends such as frills and fringes over a variety of loose and flowy silhouettes. The collection incorporated lawn as the primary fabric and makes the use of vivid hues such as yellow, blue, red with black and white throughout the range.

Faiza Saqlain

Faiza Saqlain showcased her ‘Dreamer’ collection at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week’s High Street segment. The collection draws its inspiration from innocent imagination of little kids. The collection is a manifestation of the fantastical journey where the designer lives parallel to a life which is full of fantasies and small surprises contrary to her own life. Film actress and model Iman Ali walked the ramp as the brand’s celebrity showstoppers.

Cynosure

Cynosure showcased its S/S 2017 collection at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week 2017. Film actresses Noor and Resham walked the ramp as the brand’s celebrity showstopper.

Amir Adnan

Amir Adnan showcased his ‘Revisiting Heritage’ collection at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week’s Luxury Pret segment. The menswear collection took its inspiration from formal, evening wedding wear of the past. ‘Revisiting Heritage’ incorporated embroideries, classic craftsmanship and silhouettes that hint at yesteryears of style and suave.

Ethnic by Outfitters

Ethnic by Outfitters showcased its ‘Denim Patched-Up’ collection at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week 2017. The street style collection revolved around offbeat and avant-garde fashion inspired by contemporary culture of urban street people. ‘Denim Patched-Up’ incorporated fabrics such as organza, grip silk, denim, high twist and net with a lot of experimentation in cuts.

Cross Stitch

Cross Stitch showcased its ‘holographic memory’ collection at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week 2017. ‘Holographic’ incorporated luxurious fabrics and unique embellishments. This collection has been exclusively designed for the strong and confident woman. It made use of opulent fabrics, stand-out detailing and intricate hand sequin embellishments.

Sapphire

Pakistan’s most coveted high-street retail brand Sapphire which unveiled its Luxury Pret line with an exclusive collection titled ‘Totem’ during the three-day fashion extravaganza. The collection draws its inspiration from oriental art and narrative paintings. Sapphire’s debut collection for PSFW, ‘Totem’ featured an earthy colour palette with silhouettes.

Tena Durrani

Tena Durrani presented her Luxury Pret collection, “The Debut - Alchemy’. The collection was a progression from the first-ever contemporary collection that was showcased earlier this year. The colour palette for the collection was based in dark colours.

Shiza Hassan

Shiza Hassan showcased her ‘Lolita’ collection which was based on a style movement which started in Japan in the 70’s with an East meets West theme and a radical art inspiration. The collection featured a mix of traditional Japanese elements incorporated in Shiza Hassan’s signature digital prints. It boasted rich embroideries and varied embellishments on a range of fabrics including silks, organza, cottons and leather. The cast of the upcoming Pakistani movie, Chalay Thay Saath featuring Syra Shehroz, Zhalay Sarhadi, Mansha Pasha and Kent S. Leung walked the ramp as the brand’s celebrity showstoppers.