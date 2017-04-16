LOS ANGELES:- Noah Cyrus enlisted her mother to help her steal her idol Justin Bieber’s clothes. The 17-year-old singer has always been a huge fan of the ‘Sorry’ hitmaker so resist taking away his garments from backstage at an awards show, where he had been performing with her famous older sister, Miley Cyrus. She recalled ‘’I said, ‘Mom, I just want his clothes’. So she ran in there and stole them.’’ While Noah’s mother, Tish Cyrus, was supportive of her bid to steal from the Canadian pop idol, she wasn’t so keen for the ‘Make Me (Cry)’ singer to rush into launching her career.