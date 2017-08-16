LOS ANGELES-While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are said to have called off their divorce, it looks unlikely they will get back together as they have done so for financial reasons.

The couple - who split in September 2016 after two years of marriage and a decade of dating - were recently revealed to have put their separation on hold, but insiders insist they won’t be getting back together, but are simply delaying the process while they sort out their assets. A source said: ‘’A reunion is incredibly unlikely... ‘’First and foremost, it’s about money. They have so many properties and so many areas their pre-nup doesn’t cover. ‘’For instance, Brad wants to keep their estate in France and keep up their wine brand, while Ange wants to sell the property and use it all for charity. ‘’Also, Brad has a collection of early 20th century furnishings that’s worth about $10 million, and Angelina wants that sold too. ‘’The list goes on and on and the lawyers are in stalemate.’’

Though it was previously reported Brad had got sober in a bid to ‘’win back’’ the ‘Maleficent’ star, the 42-year-old actress only wants to see that he has quit alcohol so she can consider joint custody of their six children, Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11 and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

The source added to heat magazine: ‘’The other problem is custody arrangements. ‘’Brad is still pushing for shared custody but Ange says she wants to see a year of sobriety before she will let that happen.’’ Angelina recently admitted she’s thankful the pair can remain civil for their kids’ sake and insisted their home life wasn’t ‘’negative’’ at all.

She said: ‘’[Our lifestyle] was not in any way a negative. That is and will remain one of the wonderful opportunities we were able to give our children ... We’re all just healing from the events that led to the filing ... They’re not healing from divorce. They’re healing from some ... from life, from things in life.’’

In May, Brad admitted his drinking became ‘’a problem’’, but he has now quit alcohol.

He said: ‘’I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something. Something. And you realise that a lot of it is, um -cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I’m running from feelings.

‘’I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know - things I wasn’t dealing with.

‘’I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem.

‘’And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again. I think that’s part of the human challenge: You either deny them all of your life or you answer them and evolve.’’