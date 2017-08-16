Lahore-Maham Suhail, a young Pakistani music performer, composer and sound artist, has been selected as one of 10 global musicians to participate in the ‘Pop Kultur Nachwuchs’ program.

This ten-day tour including a 2-day music festival shall be held in Berlin, Germany, between August 16 to 26. Maham’s ‘Goethe Talents (Music) Scholarship’ is funded and hosted by the government of Germany, under auspices of the Music Board Berlin. The event invites an international community of music industry professionals, including artists, producers and political/economic decision-makers in the field. During her stay, Maham shall attend workshops, intern with a selected music professional, collaborate and perform with fellow artists, and present her work within the context of the Pakistani music scene.

The letter of Music Berlin Board, which The Nation received, read: “We hereby invite you, Maham Suhail, to take a chance of further musical development. We invite 10 talents from around the world to attend the ‘Goethe Talents Scholarship’ and join workshops of ‘Pop Kultur Nachwuchs’. We all pair them with professional musicians, economic and political leaders and decision makers out of the music industry.”

Talking to The Nation after achieving this feat, Maham said: “It is a great honour for me, my family and the entire nation that I am going to represent my country in a global event, where I will not only try to excel but also present a soft, loving and peaceful image of my country.”