LOS ANGELES-Selena Gomez reportedly paid $30,000 for The Weeknd’s birthday party, despite missing it herself.

The fledgling couple started dating last month, and their relationship appears to be going from strength to strength. And as The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, prepares to mark his 27th birthday on Thursday Selena threw him a surprise party on Monday night. The bash was held at Dave & Buster’s in Hollywood, with the Canadian singer joined by famous pals such as Big Sean, French Montana, Travis Scott and 2 Chainz. But one person who was notably absent from the celebration was the Hands to Myself singer, who was in New York for Fashion Week.

However, the 24-year-old did her bit to support her beau by picking up the tab - which TMZ report was nearly $30,000. According to the website, The Weeknd and his friends had the run of Dave & Buster’s from 11pm to 2am, and enjoyed the numerous games at the venue. Selena’s commitments in New York also meant the new couple spent Valentine’s Day apart on Tuesday But the brunette singer still headed out to celebrate the romantic holiday, donning a skintight red dress and posting a snap on Instagram.