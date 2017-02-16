LOS ANGELES-Bella Hadid cried twice during New York Fashion Week because she has felt it has been ‘’a very emotional week’’.

The 20-year-old model has had a busy and ‘’emotional week’’ gracing the catwalk for a number of designer brands during the fashion extravaganza and the brunette beauty has admitted she broke down in tears ahead of Prabal Gurung and Oscar De La Renta’s catwalk shows. Speaking about her teary breakdown to Fashionista, the brunette beauty said: ‘’I went out and walked, and right before finale, when Prabal was about to go walk, I saw him tearing up and I just started crying because it was such a beautiful, moving show. Everybody in the audience was crying during the finale; it was really, really powerful and I’m really proud of him. It was incredible. ‘’[and Oscar de la Renta] I mean, literally, I also cried! I don’t know if it’s just a very emotional week, but that show has always been something really big to me. It’s such an iconic brand and I’ve always looked up to the designers. I cried when I got the show in general, and then when I heard I was closing, I was at a loss for words.’’ The catwalk icon still feels new to the modelling industry and believes her career has been ‘’so intense and quick’’ because she still can’t get her head around her fame. She explained: ‘’It’s crazy to me, because it’s all been so recent for me and so intense and quick since it all started. To me, it’s still weird when people ask for my picture, or when people want to take pictures with me, because I’m just from Malibu! It’s still really bizarre, but I love it, and they’re all so incredible.’’

Although the star feels overwhelmed with her hectic lifestyle, she enjoys meeting ‘’incredible people’’ including designers and photographers.

She said: ‘’The best part about my job is that I get to meet so many incredible people and work with so many incredible photographers and learn so much about photography. Now it’s a whole fashion family. There’s so many people that, if I wasn’t in this business, I wouldn’t have been able to meet.’’