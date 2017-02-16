KARACHI-Chalay Thay Saath, the highly anticipated upcoming feature film produced by We Think Films in association with Hot Water Bottle Films, is set to release in cinemas across Pakistan on April 21st, 2017.

Chalay Thay Saath is a journey of growth, friendship and love set in the backdrop of stunning mountains in the northern areas of Pakistan. A story of travelers on the road to discover themselves in the remote region of Hunza.

This film follows the story of 6 individuals, each going through their own journey in life. The ensemble cast includes Saira Shahroz, Kent S Leung, Behroze Sabzwari, Zhalay Sarhadi, Mansha Pasha, Osama Tahir, Faris Khalid, Shamim Hilaly and Sherbaz Kaleem.

This refreshing, feel-good, romantic-drama, inspired by true events has been directed by UmerAdil, written by Atiya Zaidi and jointly produced by the duo BeenishUmer and UmerAdil. Sheikh Shiraz Mubashir is the Executive Producer for the film and the film is to be distributed across Pakistan by Distribution club.