Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump held a press conference on Monday, after meeting at the White House. It looked a whole lot like the time British Prime Minister Hugh Grant and President Billy Bob Thornton held a press conference in the alternate Love Actually universe, reports ELLE.

But really:

It makes sense, Justin Trudeau is dreamy, Hugh Grant-style, and Donald Trump, well... Yeah!

Spending the rest of my evening imagining Mr. Trudeau doing his best Hugh Grant moves to "Jump (For My Love)":