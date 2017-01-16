KARACHI: A concert featuring Atif Aslam, Abida Parveen and Azim Azhar was organised on Saturday IBA as part of their MUNIK (Model United Nations).

Females were openly molested and harassed at the concert due to the mismanagement of the organizers.

The crowd was in large number and no arrangement was there to control them.

Such an incident happened during the performance of Atif Aslam which forced him to stop the concert mid-way.

Some woman in the front row was being harassed which caught Atif’s attention. He discontinued his song and went towards the male.

While bending down and the mic still in his hand he called out to him, “Have you ever seen a girl? Your mother or sister could also be in place of her.”

“Omer rescue her,” he asked his manager who came with a man and took the girl away after pulling her out of the jam packed crowd.

The crowd chanted prof-Atif slogans and applauded him for his action.