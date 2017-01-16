Brad Pitt made a rare public appearance for a good cause over the weekend.

The 53-year-old actor attended the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation's fourth annual ROCK4EB! charity event which was held at a private residence in Malibu, California, on Saturday.

Pitt took the stage during the star-studded event to introduce Sting and his good friend Chris Cornell of the rock band Soundgarden.

Honoured to participate in the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation's ROCK4EB! event with these gentlemen ???? by Amy Decker pic.twitter.com/nJiqr8LIby — Sting (@OfficialSting) January 15, 2017

The Allied star appeared to be in great spirits while seated next to Sting on stage, and the smiles continued when he posed for a photo alongside Cornell and Zach Galifianakis.

Sting and Cornell teamed up for an epic mashup performance at the event, which included "Every Breath You Take" by the Police and Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun."

Pitt can be heard gushing over the "really, special night," in a video posted on the Soundgarden Instagram account.

"I get to introduce a very, very good friend of mine," Pitt says of Cornell.

Pitt’s night out comes four months after he and wife Angelina Jolie announced their divorce back in September. In a joint statement released Tuesday, the former couple vowed to keep court documents private, and affirmed a commitment to maintaining a "united front" amid an ongoing custody battle over their six children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

"The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues," the joint statement reads. "The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification."