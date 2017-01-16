LOSANGELES:- CM Fantastic Four stars Jamie Bell and Kate Mara are engaged! The news comes just days after fans noticed Mara sporting a sparking diamond ring on a photo posted to her Twitter account. A rep for the actress has since confirmed news of the engagement to E! Bell and Mara starred together in 2015’s reboot of The Fantastic Four, in which Mara played the Invisible Woman and Bell played The Thing. The couple were previously rumoured to be engaged last year, but when asked about the rumours Mara laughed, while Bell gave a direct “No.”