Orlando Bloom just celebrated his 40th birthday and, thanks to Super Girlfriend Katy Perry, it was a pretty epic one. According to E! Online, Perry surprised Bloom with a birthday bash in Palm Springs, California.

She shared a video on her Instagram Story that showed the big surprise and Bloom blowing out the candles on his adorable owl cake.

Bloom and guests also got to wear Orlando Bloom onesies, because why not?

But the best surprise of the night? Perry flew Bloom's mom out for the party, which Bloom described as the "best gift ever" on Instagram.

best gift ever surprise visit from me mum ???? A photo posted by orlandobloom (@orlandobloom) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

It's only January and Perry might already have a lock on the Best Girlfriend of the Year title.