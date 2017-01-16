Orlando Bloom just celebrated his 40th birthday and, thanks to Super Girlfriend Katy Perry, it was a pretty epic one. According to E! Online, Perry surprised Bloom with a birthday bash in Palm Springs, California.
She shared a video on her Instagram Story that showed the big surprise and Bloom blowing out the candles on his adorable owl cake.
#VIDEO | "40" from Katy's insta story pic.twitter.com/N3DV6by0iy— Katy Perry Pics (@katyspics) January 15, 2017
Bloom and guests also got to wear Orlando Bloom onesies, because why not?
#HappyBirthdayOrlandoBloom— orlandobloom_orli (@kaihuajuanjuan) January 14, 2017
Orlandobloom birthday party, Katy's Landoowl cake???????????? pic.twitter.com/gxJbQ9PGJ5
But the best surprise of the night? Perry flew Bloom's mom out for the party, which Bloom described as the "best gift ever" on Instagram.
It's only January and Perry might already have a lock on the Best Girlfriend of the Year title.