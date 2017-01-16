NEWYORK-Lady GaGa has fuelled speculation she is working on new material after she was spotted in the studio with songwriters Brian Kennedy and Dallas Davidson.

The ‘Million Reasons’ hitmaker took a break from rehearsals for the Super Bowl to hit the studio with songwriter Brian Kennedy, who has previously worked with the likes of Rihanna and Chris Brown.

Sharing a black and white picture of himself, Gaga and Dallas Davidson, he wrote:

The 30-year-old singer who recently dropped her latest album ‘Joanne’ - has been really busy preparing for her performance in the coveted half-time spot at the annual sporting event next month.

However, Gaga’s rise to fame hasn’t been the easiest as she previously confessed she contemplated quitting music after the release of her 2013 album ‘Artpop’.

She explained: ‘’I was just having a really depressed time in my life where wasn’t able to see my own ability or my own talent. And when you lose grasp of those sorts of things, you can just spiral.

‘’But you know, to the world ‘quitting music’ means one thing and to me its means another. I meant to giving putting out music, as opposed to just doing it for myself, which what makes me really and truly happy.’’

And the blonde beauty admits it can be tough ‘’belonging to the world’’. Speaking about how fame affects her, she added: ‘’I’m very acutely aware that once I cross that property line I’m not free anymore.

“As soon as I go out into the world, I belong, in a way, to everyone else. It’s legal to follow me. It’s legal to stalk me at the beach. And I can’t call the police or ask them to leave. And I took a long hard look at that property line and I said, ‘Well, if I can’t be free out there, I can be free in my heart.”