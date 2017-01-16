The Quantico star took to Twitter on Sunday to let fans know how appreciative she is for their support following her on-set accident three days ago.

"Thank you for all of your warm thoughts and well wishes," she wrote. "I will be OK, and am looking forward to getting back to work as soon as I can. much❤️."

A source previously told media that Chopra was performing a stunt with a guest star for an upcoming episode when she slipped and fell, hitting her head on the ground, which resulted in a concussion. She was hospitalized for the injury and released on Friday.

An ABC rep told media that following "a minor incident on the New York set of Quantico... Priyanka was examined by a doctor, released and is home resting comfortably."

Chopra's rep told ET that the actress will return to work soon, which ET's source noted would likely be next week or as soon as she had clearance from her doctor to return to set.

"Priyanka was immediately taken to the hospital, examined by a doctor and released," the rep said. "She is resting comfortably at home on doctor's orders, and will return to work after the weekend."

Though not a regular occurrence, on-set injuries aren't uncommon, especially when filming an action series. Last year, Dominic Purcell suffered a gruesome injury on the set of Fox's Prison Break revival.