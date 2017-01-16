Award-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is about to become the first ever artist to co-chair the World Economic Forum(WEF).

A Monday statement from Chinoy’s office says she will also speak at the 47th World Economic Forum’s annual three-day meeting starting Jan. 17 in Davos, Switzerland. It says Chinoy regards it as a great honour to represent both the artistic community and her country.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has also left to take part in the meetings, which will convene 2,500 participants from 100 countries.

Public figures, top business leaders, academics and media leaders will participate in the WEF Annual Meeting 2017.

The theme for the 2017 WEF Annual Meeting is “Responsive and Responsible Leadership”. The World Economic Forum annual meeting provides an unparalleled platform to discuss wide ranging economic and political issues.

Participants at WEF 2017 will reflect on the key challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Strengthening global collaboration, and revitalizing the global economy.