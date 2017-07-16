LOS ANGELES - Demi Lovato has praised Selena Gomez on the release of her new single ‘Fetish’, and the star responded with kind words about Demi’s track ‘Sorry Not Sorry’.

The former Disney stars were formerly best friends when they starred together on children’s television show ‘Barney and Friends’, and on Friday the ‘Camp Rock’ star took to Twitter to praise her pal for her new music.

Demi, 24, wrote: ‘’.@selenagomez Loving your new song Fetish, we’ve come a long way since our Barney days (sic)’’

And the praise didn’t stop there, as Selena, also 24, responded to her pal’s tweet by saying she was ‘’so happy’’ to hear the star’s recently released record ‘Sorry Not Sorry’.

Selena replied: ‘’Yes we have -just listening to Sorry Not Sorry! You slay as always. So happy for you! (sic)’’

Demi and Selena aren’t the only Disney stars to have reminisced recently either, as Nick Jonas - who was a member of the Jonas Brothers alongside his brothers Kevin and Joe - claimed last year he felt ‘’empowered’’ by the friends he had made at Disney, which alongside Demi and Selena also included Miley Cyrus.

He said: ‘’If you want to talk about that sort of graduating class of 2008, I’m really proud - it’s a really good group.

‘’Regardless of some of the history between us [Nick, Selena, Demi and Miley] in different ways, there’s a general strength and empowerment that we all feel, still being in the mix and being in a good spot. It’s a cool thing.’’

And Nick, 24, specifically praised his ex-girlfriend Selena for her ‘’excellent’’ album ‘Revival’.

He added: ‘’Selena [Gomez] has been incredibly, incredibly smart. She played me [her 2015 album] ‘Revival’ maybe six months before it came out and I knew, like, this is excellent. I was such a fan of ‘Good for You’ and ‘Hands to Myself.’’’

Meanwhile, Nick previously admitted it was ‘’nice to connect’’ with Selena once again after they bumped into each other.

He said at the time: ‘’We kind of ran into each other a couple of weeks ago, like walking in Venice [California]. We were both with separate groups of friends and we ran into each other. I put a dinner together with a bunch of really great people, like the Haim girls, who I love. They’re awesome. They’re the best. It was a big group of people and we all had a great time. We connect in that sense. It was nice to connect and just catch up. I’ll leave it there!’’