FF CALIFORNIA - Drew Barrymore has thanked Cameron Diaz for making her feel ‘’beyond beautiful’’ and whole again after spending quality time together.

The 42-year-old actress and the blonde beauty boast a strong friendship and the ‘Never Been Kissed’ star has revealed after spending quality time with her ‘Charlie’s Angels’ co-star she always feels rejuvenated and like she is a ‘’whole person’’ again.

Speaking about the 44-year-old actress in a heartfelt post on Instagram, which sees the two cosy up together for the photograph, Drew wrote: ‘’#beautyjunkieweek #sisters. getting out of your house with your girlfriend. And being a whole person, with your sister. Remember to spend a moment with the ones you love in your busy life. She has made me feel beyond beautiful. Always has. Always will. #thankgodforyourfriends. They rejuvenate and confirm everything. (sic).’’

However, this is not the first time the Flower Beauty founder has hailed the ‘The Other Woman’ star as her loyal companion, as Drew previously credited Cameron as the only person she would rely on if she was involved in a difficult situation.

Drew - who split from her previous partner Will Kopelman last year - said: ‘’Not that any one of us are going to jail anytime soon. But 100 percent. She would, like, get in there and get you out.

‘’If you’re looking for the best dinner-cooking partner and watching-TV-on-the-couch friend, call her. If someone is in a medical situation, call her! She’s the most loyal, fierce, fun, cosy friend.’’

And Drew - who has daughters Olive, four, and Frankie, three - has admitted the key to her longstanding friendship with Cameron is ‘’incredible honesty’’.

She previously said: ‘’We have incredible honesty with each other and we work hard on our lives and our friendship.’’