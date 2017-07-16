LOS ANGELES - Gigi Hadid is ‘’infatuated’’ with Zayn Malik’s tattoos, but doesn’t have an overall favourite as it changes every week. The 22-year-old model has been dating the former One Direction star for almost two years, and has said that whilst she loves the hunk’s inkings, she doesn’t have an overall favourite as she falls in love with a new one each week.

When asked which of Zayn’s tattoos is her favourite, the blonde beauty said: I feel like I have a new, kind of infatuation, with a different one every week. I really like the details on them.’’

And Gigi made no secret of the ‘Pillowtalk’ hitmaker’s romantic side, as she revealed the most romantic thing he had ever done for her was taking her on a ‘’really nice’’ boat trip.

Asked about the 24-year-old singer’s most romantic gesture, Gigi said: ‘’A couple years ago on Valentine’s Day we went on a boat trip and it was really nice.’’

Gigi also talked about how ‘’grateful’’ she is for her beau’s culinary skills, and expressed her fondness for his homemade chicken and sweetcorn pies.

During Vogue’s ‘73 Questions’ interview, Gigi was asked about Zayn’s pie making, and she said: ‘’I am so grateful for that. [My favourite is] chicken and sweetcorn, it’s like a hug.’’ It’s not the first time the pair have gushed over Zayn’s cooking skills either, as the ‘Still Got Time’ musician recently opened up about home life with Gigi, and said he loves to cook for her. He said: ‘’When we come home, we don’t really talk about that s**t. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh.

‘’I’ve got into a thing of cooking pies recently. I cook a mean chicken and sweetcorn pie, with Alfredo sauce. I make my own pastry, roll it out and everything.’’