CM LONDON - Katie Price has unveiled the cover for her next novel ‘Playing With Fire’, which will be available later this year.

The 39-year-old television personality took to social media on Friday to share a first glimpse of the artwork for her 11th novel ‘Playing With Fire’, which she announced would hit shelves on October 19. Sharing an image of the artwork - which features the figure of a woman in a sequinned dress with long brunette tresses looking out over a city skyline - on both Instagram and Twitter, Katie wrote: ‘’Excited to reveal the cover of my new novel, PLAYING WITH FIRE, out on October 19. You can pre-order now on Amazon (sic)’’

The novel follows the story of a 27-year-old events manager named Indigo, who falls for restaurant entrepreneur Connor after she is tasked with planning the opening of his new Shoreditch nightclub. A description of the book on Amazon.com reads: ‘’Indigo could never have predicted she’d be running her own London events agency aged just twenty-seven. ‘’Organising celebrity parties and glamorous launches is the reward of years of hard work, and when restaurant entrepreneur Connor asks her to plan the opening of his swanky new Shoreditch nightclub, she knows this could be the high-profile event that puts Glamour to Go on the map.

‘’Gorgeous, successful...and attached, Connor is just as spirited as Indigo. She’s determined to resist his advances, but it’s only a matter of time before sparks start to fly. Will she risk putting everything she’s worked so hard for on the line for Connor?

‘’Because as the temperature rises, it will soon become clear that someone is trying to sabotage Indigo’s efforts from the inside.

‘’Things are hotting up, and there’s everything to play for... (sic)’’

In addition to her 11 novels, Katie - who has son Harvey, 15, with Dwight Yorke, son Junior, 12, and daughter Princess, 10, with her former husband Peter Andre, and son Jett, three, and daughter Bunny, two, with current husband Kieran Hayler - has also released a total of six autobiographies, one fashion book, and two complete series of children’s books.

‘Playing With Fire’ is available to pre-order now, and hits shelves on October 19.