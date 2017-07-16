LOS ANGELES - Mel B has reportedly been forced to pay Stephen Belafonte $40,000 a month in spousal support to cover his basic ammenities. The 42-year-old singer split from her partner earlier this year, and it is believed her former beau has been granted his request for an emergency alimony by a Los Angeles judge, which will see the Spice Girls band member hand over a whopping £30,529 every four weeks, TMZ has reported. The large figure the film producer is expecting to receive is rumoured to cover his basic amenities, such as food, the cost of housing, as well as his phone bills.