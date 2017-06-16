FF LOS ANGELES - Camila Cabello thinks Fifth Harmony’s new single ‘Down’ is ‘pretty cool’.

The ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ hitmaker insists there are no hard feelings between herself and her former bandmates - Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane - despite their headline-grabbing split last year. She said: ‘’I’ve heard some snip its of it. I haven’t had a chance to hear the whole thing, but I thought it was pretty cool.’’ And the 20-year-old singer wishes her ex-bandmates the ‘’best’’. She told AMP Radio: ‘’Obviously I wish it wouldn’t have been like that because I just, you know, peace ... But like I said, I wish them the best ...

‘’I wish the best for them and I’m sure they’re going to kill it, and I’m super happy making my own music.’’

Meanwhile, Camila previously admitted the ‘’scariest part’’ of leaving Fifth Harmony was the unknown path she faced as a solo artist.

She said: ‘’I think the scariest part about it is leaving a successful project to pursue a new dream with a new path full of questions of self-discovery that only you can answer. But even when I feel so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of my former group, expressing myself as an artist became a necessity.

‘’I’ve always felt pressure to get everything perfect, and I’ve never gotten there, but I think that’s what keeps me growing, and keeps me frustrated with myself and keeps me reaching. I think if you’re ever comfortable and think ‘wow. this is it. I’ve figured it out’, you stop trying and you stop growing.’’