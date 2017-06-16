Ed Sheeran will be starring in the upcoming season of Game of Thrones. Why? You might ask. Who knows, but the singer-songwriter seemed just as ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ as the rest of us during an interview about the cameo, where he had no problem revealing details.

"I just know the scene I did, I did with Maisie [Williams], and it's decent. I like it," he told Entertainment Tonight. "Nothing exciting happens in this scene, we just have a conversation and that's kind of it."

The "Shape of You" singer spoke with ET at the Songwriters Hall of Fame's 48th Annual Induction and Awards Gala on Thursday, where he dished on his upcoming appearance on the hit HBO fantasy drama.

Sheeran also admitted that he feels his cameo "has been build up too much."

"People will just be like, 'Oh... oh, all right,'" he joked. "It's not an integral part of it, at all. I'm just like, in it."

Sheeran even undersold his unfortunate behind-the-scenes mistake of forgetting to dress properly for the cold conditions.

"I didn't put on my thermal socks and I was outside in the winter in England for about 10 hours," Sheeran recalled of filming. "So it was cold,"

At the star-studded Songwriters Hall of Fame celebration, Sheeran received the Hal David Starlight Award, which honors young artists who have made an big impression on the music industry early in their careers.

However, the modest pop rocker even underplayed the significance of the honor, explaining, "I think it's a bit premature, but I'm obviously very, very honored to be here and thrilled to be in a room with people that inspire me to write songs."