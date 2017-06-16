NEW YORK - Kim Kardashian West admits she is learning from her mistakes and wants to inspire young people to ‘’work really hard’’ and focus on what they want to achieve in life.

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star is hoping to use her celebrity status to inspire young people to ‘’work really hard’’ and focus on what they want to achieve in life.

Speaking before the Forbes Women’s Summit in New York City, she said: ‘’I obviously have made my fair share of mistakes like everyone else, but I hope to never repeat those mistakes, and just learn from what I’ve done. ‘’So if people, or young girls, or kids can look up to just someone that works really hard, and focuses on really what I want, and makes that happen, then you know I hope that inspires them.’’

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old television personality previously revealed she hopes to inspire her children - North, three, and 18-month-old son Saint, who she has with her husband Kanye West - with her work ethic.

She shared: ‘’I hope that they find their own motivation - no matter what that is, no matter what they want to do in life. I hope that they work really hard. I think they have good examples. ‘’I have learned from seeing both of my parents work really hard and I think our kids will see. Kanye and I work really hard and I hope that is motivating for them to find their own path. Not to pressure, but to definitely have our rules is the best that you can do.’’ And Kim recently admitted her life will always be ‘’different’’ after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year. She said: ‘’To find out that there were so many people involved, hearing detail after detail, really just opened up a whole different perspective for me of feeling safe.

‘’It definitely opened up my eyes to a whole different world that I can’t erase - I can’t go backwards. Life is always going to be different. I can still live my life, but just on edge.’’