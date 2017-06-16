Gn LOS ANGELES - American rock band Toto have announced a world tour to mark their 40th anniversary. The American rock band - most known for their 1982 hit ‘Africa’ - will embark on ‘The 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour’, which will begin in February 2018 in Europe. The tour will be the band’s most extensive run in years to mark the milestone. Fans of the group - comprised of Steve Lukather, David Paich, Steve Porcaro and Joseph Williams - will also be able to get their hands on a new Greatest Hits package, which is being released through Legacy Recordings.