LAHORE-Syeda Amera, Pakistani fashion designer, was recently honoured with the Women Empowerment Award for the most inspiring woman of 2017 at the Women Empowerment Gala in New York.

The event was organised to recognise the work of outstanding individuals, from different professions, from all over the world where Syeda Amera became the first Pakistani to have received this recognition and award for her tremendous stand as a woman.

Syeda Amera is an inspiration who believes in the potential of women entrepreneurs in Pakistan. Her creative talent and hard work have been lauded globally. It is an absolute proud moment for all Pakistanis.