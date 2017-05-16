SEOUL:-A top Netflix executive on Monday urged film festivals to “change” and embrace movies from various platforms, with the streaming giant embroiled in a row over distribution with Cannes. Netflix has two films in the running for the Palme d’Or at Cannes, and a policy of releasing its movies online on the same day that they start showing in cinemas. But French law restricts online streaming until three years after a movie has been put on general release, and Netflix refused to screen the movies in French cinemas.