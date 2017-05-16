TC-Los Angeles-Paris Jackson has refused to lean on her family for advice during her recent rise.

The 19-year-old actress - who is the daughter of pop legend Michael Jackson - has quickly become a huge star in her own right and Paris is reportedly determined to follow her own path to the top, rather than being guided by her iconic family.

A source said: ‘’She’s not leaning on the family at all for advice. She sees people not willing to work hard, not willing to take things to the next level ... Laziness and reliance on the family name.’’

Paris’ attitude is, in part, motivated by her father’s experiences with the other members of the Jackson family.

The insider told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column: ‘’Paris has realised a lot of what her dad experienced with his family - bitterness, jealousy, manipulation, even hate.’’