BEIRUT-“Three, two, one, action!” shouts Syrian refugee Mostafa Abdallah, 11, energetically directing his fellow child actors in a musical being filmed in a Palestinian camp in the Lebanese capital. Members of the cast spring into action, belting out a chaotic but charming rendition of a traditional Arabic folk song about love and loss, accompanied by tambourines. The musical is part of the Refugee Film Project, an initiative by international organisation SB OverSeas that is helping Syrian refugee children in Lebanon write, direct and act in their own short movies. Since Syria’s conflict erupted in 2011, its children have often been centre stage in heartbreaking images capturing the brutality of the war or the tragedy of the ensuing refugee crisis.