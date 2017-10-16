LAHORE-Every year, fashion followers wait with bated breath for Pakistan’s biggest fashion event the ‘PFDC Bridal Fashion week’.

The wedding prep was in full swing as the day one of PFDC was full of glitz and glamour in which classic and modern bridal collection were showcased by topnotch designers of Pakistan. The ramp bloomed with the hottest colour’s of the season showcasing the best to pick up your wedding hues. There was a change of venue this year, the fashion week was held at Nishat Banquet, Johar town and it wasn’t up to mark.

The hall where the event took place was not doubt a big hall but for a huge fashion show the space was congested. Fashionista’s got irritated and started misbehaving with the bouncers who were checking the people entering. However, to handle the media was the responsibility of the PR Company but this year the management was so poor.

Media had to wait 40 minutes outside and after then a person from their side came and told the Nishat Security to let them come in. The red carpet which seems always jam packed with celebrities was dull.

Day-1 was opened by a first of its kind showcase featuring renowned jeweller GOLD by Reama Malik and Timeless Couture Line by Wasim Khan with their collection titled ‘DEJA VU’. The collection was inspired by Nauratan. ‘DÉJÀ VU’ featured pure 18, 21 and 22 Karat gold with couture pieces in a spectrum of jewel colors, ruby red, emerald green, sapphire blue, golden topaz, pearl white, amethyst purple, garnet burgundy, coral, turquoise blue and transitioning to classic red. Lollywood Diva Resham was looking resplendent as the showstopper for the designer.

Next up was the Shamsha Hashwani who showcased her bridal collection ‘Kolpana’. The collection focused on a variety of classic silhouettes including deep halter-cut ‘cholis’ dovetailed with ‘lehengas’, traditional ‘farshi ghararas’ and stunning ‘saris’. Contemporary silhouettes included flowing kaftans, edgy jumpsuits and long sheath dresses end-noted with myriad flouncy ‘dupattas’. The color palette was inspired by classic precious stones: violet and plum from amethysts; mesmerizing blues inspired by opal and bridal reds from rubies. Ivory and écru was incorporated for the capsule of contemporary pieces. Gorgeous actress Humaima Malik walked the ramp flaunting Shamsha’s latest collection which was an ode to Bengal’s rich culture, art, history and Colonial influences.

Shiza Hassan stole the thunder from others with a brilliant display of craftsmanship in a timeless collection. With its handcrafted intricate work and an eye-catching color palette, it brought to life the spirit of the wedding season. We loved how she played with cuts, colour, and pattern featuring full skirts, mixed capes, corsets and ball gowns. The handiwork with its immaculate detailing and impeccable artistry on the fine quality fabric features classic and modern techniques that pour life into the flora and fauna incorporated in the designs. The color palette adds to the enchantment with shades like mint green and ice blue paired with accents of gold and crimson amalgamating into something truly magical. The silhouettes, while staying true to the modern essence, devote an ode to the traditional charm of the royal, ancient days making this collection one of a kind.

The grand finale of day-1 ended by Ali Xeeshan, with an exquisite variety of ‘lenghas’, skirts, ‘Sherwanis’, ‘waistcoats’ and dresses across the range of 24 designs. The collection was a tribute to how the creator inspires us to create something beyond imagination. ‘Lasting Loyalty’ incorporated luxe fabrics such as organza and raw silk and features tilla-work, pearls, naqshi, pasham, adda work and a revival of various old school techniques. The colour palette included Ivory white, warm yellow, blue, red and deep ruby. Film maker and photographer Abdullah Haris participated in the designer’s showcase as the showstopper.