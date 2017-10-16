LONDON-Adele will pay tribute to the late George Michael with a heartfelt version of his hit single ‘Fastlove’ in his upcoming posthumous documentary ‘Freedom’.

The 29-year-old singer will be seen performing the track during the opening credits of the documentary - which George was working on prior to his passing on Christmas Day last year at the age of 53 - after she wowed audiences with a slowed-down cover of the song at the Grammy awards earlier this year.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ‘’Adele did not feature until a very late stage. But George’s best friend David Austin, who was making the film with him, asked her if she would be involved and she said yes straight away.

‘’She was a massive fan and wanted to make sure her tribute was perfect. The result was incredible and will be aired during the opening credits.’’

And insiders also believe the ‘Hello’ hitmaker could be set to release her cover of the 1996 track as a single in memory of the late former Wham! singer.

Meanwhile, during Adele’s performance of ‘Fastlove’ at the Grammys, the star was forced to stopped abruptly mid-song and had to ask producers if she could begin again when she messed up the track.

Adele - whose 2016 Grammys performance of ‘All I Ask’ was plagued with technical difficulties - said: ‘’I know it’s live TV. I can’t do it again like last year. I’m sorry for swearing. Can we please start it again? I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him.’’

After the performance, the ‘Hello’ singer - who donned a black crystal earring reminiscent of one which George used to wear - appeared on the verge of tears, despite the applause she received from the audience.

George Michael’s ‘Freedom’ documentary features contributions from stars including Kate Moss, Chris Martin and Naomi Campbell, and will air in the UK on Channel 4 at 9pm on Monday.