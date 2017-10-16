LOS ANGELES:-Ryan Reynolds has revealed ‘Deadpool 2’ has finished filming. The 40-year-old actor has taken to Instagram to post a series of sweet photos from his time on set of the Marvel movie - where he stars as Wade Wilson and his titular crime fighting alter ego - as he revealed filming on the project has come to an end.

Ryan captioned the photos: ‘’That’s a wrap on Deadpool 2: A SONG OF FIRE AND ICE! Thank you to our beloved captain, Mr David Mleitch... words are too clumsy to properly acknowledge your giant heart and talent.’’