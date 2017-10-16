Ed Sheeran has reportedly been rushed to the hospital due to being hit by a car in London. The singer appears to have a broken arm as a result of being knocked off his bike, but took a moment to tell fans that he's okay (phew!!!!) via Instagram.

"I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I'm currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows," Sheeran wrote in the post below. "Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x."

This isn't the first time Sheeran has had an accident. The scar on his face was once said to be the result of Princess Beatrice cutting him with a sword—though singer James Blunt has since claimed that iconic story might not be true. Either way, here's to hoping he recovers soon!