RIO DE JANEIRO:- Lady Gaga said she had been hospitalized in “severe pain” and was pulling out of Brazil’s Rock in Rio festival, which she was due to headline this weekend. The US superstar, who revealed Tuesday that she suffers from the chronic disease fibromyalgia, had been due to open the festival on Friday in Rio de Janeiro. “I was taken to hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I’m in severe pain. I’m in good hands w/ the very best doctors,” she tweeted. “Brazil, I’m devastated that I’m not well enough 2 come to Rock in Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now,” she tweeted.