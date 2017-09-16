The cinematic adaption of Stephen King's classic horror novel It has managed to send chills down the spines of both the children and adults. And, if that wasn't enough, the film's director has promised a more darker and sinister content in the sequel.

Io9 reports that the second chapter will be a continuation of the story of the Losers Club after they first defeat Pennywise and go on to become adults.

Warner Bros have not yet officially confirmed the sequel but It director Andy Muschietti has laid out his plans for a potential second chapter.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Muschietti said the movie will still feature the cast of kid actors introduced as the young Losers Club to act out the adult characters’ memories.

“On the second movie, that dialogue between timelines will be more present. If we’re telling the story of adults, we are going to have flashbacks that take us back to the ‘80s and inform the story in the present day.”

It opened to a massive $117.2 million from 4,103 locations, far surpassing earlier expectations. So far, It has managed to collect $179.2 million.

Bill Skarsgard stars as Pennywise the Clown, who terrorises young children in Derry, Maine. The rest of the cast includes youngsters Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, Nicholas Hamilton, and Jackson Robert Scott in supporting roles.

The movie has been released across Pakistan by HKC Entertainment - Hammad Chaudhry.