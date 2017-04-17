LOSANGELES :-The rise of Donald Trump and the Brexit vote plays a part in the new movie. Based on author David Grann's book of the same name, new movie 'The Lost City Of Z' tells the real-life story of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam), his wife Nina (Sienna Miller), son Jack (Tom Holland) and aide-de-camp Corporal Henry Costin (Robert Pattinson). When he makes his journey into the Amazon during the dawn of the 20th century, Fawcett discovers evidence of an as-of-yet unknown advanced civilisation that once existed and could have inhabited the region.