Oh, Orlando. When will you find your one true love to paddleboard shorts-less with?

Things didn't work out with Katy Perry or Miranda Kerr. But perhaps Nina Dobrev will be a better fit.

According to People's sources, Nina and Orlando may be dating, but they're keeping things "super casual."

"They've known each other for a while," said the source. "Recently they've been hanging out as more than friends. It's super casual."

According to Marie Claire, the source added that the pair are not exclusive, and that Orlando "doesn't want a girlfriend and enjoys being single."

"Orlando is doing great," the source said. "He is dating and having a good time. He has known Nina for a long time. They are having fun together."