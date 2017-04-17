LAHORE-The concluding night of 10th Pakistan Fashion Design Council Sunsilk Fashion Week ended on a high note with an aim to gauge the international market and establish the fact that Pakistani fashion industry is becoming more creative in both mens and womens wear.

The fashion conscious of the city came in barrages and so did a few international buyers and agents. It started on a slow note only to pick its pace of grand finale. With sherwani’s , waistcoats, jackets, peplums, crafted floral motifs in beadwork, organza on a tribal color palette,3D embellishment, this year the collections was wrapping up against the summer.

The red carpet was a star-studded affair with who’s who of entertainment industry, socialities and corporate giants coming together in an elegant mix of glitz. Pakistani heartthrob Fawad khan came for Omer Farooq of Republic brand but after his segment he left the show.

Day-3 started with an afternoon voile/lawn grouped show featuring So Kamal, Noor by Saadia Asad and Rang Rasiya in Hall B. This was followed by luxury prét evening showcases featuring a solo show by Sana Safinaz in Hall A, a grouped show featuring Khaadi Khaas and Adnan Pardesy in Hall B, a grouped show featuring Asifa & Nabeel and Republic by Omer Farooq in Hall A and a finale solo show featuring Ali Xeeshan in Hall B.

The PR of fashion week was handle by Lotus Client Management & Public Relations. There could have been some shoves in the rush of people at the entrance but that is understandable.

So Kamal

So Kamal made its PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week debut with ‘Mughal Sway’. The collection draws its inspiration from the Mughal era. ‘Mughal Sway’ was all about giving a contemporary touch to the traditional craft. The collection incorporated Mughal era inspired bold patterns and chunky, stone encrusted embroideries in its ethnic wear. From the peony to the chrysanthemum, the trellises of wild roses and the ubiquitous lotus, geometric printed forms and embroidered flowers all took bloom on the finest quality of fabrics such as grip, chiffon and lawn with special finish like aloe vera comfort.

Adnan Pardesy

Adnan Pardesy showcased his ‘Quixotic’ collection at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week’s Luxury Prêt segment. The collection draws its inspiration from the idea of “uncluttered simplicity”. Apart from an exciting range of ensembles for women, the showcase also featured a select menswear line. Integrating luxe fabrics such as silk organza and charmeuse, ‘Quixotic’ boast embellished shalwars, summer layering and jackets in a variety of silhouettes. The eclectic color palette included hues of pastel, blue, beige, pink, ivory and yellow.

Noor by Saadia Asad

Noor by Saadia Asad showcased its ‘Daastan-e-Noor’ collection at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week’s Lawn segment. It was the high-street version of the label’s latest lawn collection. ‘Daastan-e-Noor’ incorporated prints inspired by bold botanical elements with a fusion of modern ornaments on a blend of lawn, chiffon and silk. The collection boasted a range of shalwars, shift dresses, peplums and drapes in refreshing colours.

Sana Safinaz

Sana Safinaz showcased its ‘Chateau Marmont’ collection in a solo show at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week’s Luxury Prêt segment. The collection draws its inspiration from the glitz and glamour of old Hollywood. ‘Chateau Marmont’ featured intricately crafted floral motifs in beadwork, embellished embroidery and dramatic appliqué on silks and plush cotton blends. The collection boasted a variety of silhouettes ranging from structured to dramatic on an enriching colour palette that includes jewel tones, pinks and a nod to monochrome.

Rang Rasiya

Rang Rasiya showcased its ‘Spring Canvas’ collection at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week’s Lawn segment. From curving lines to gilt and gold, the collection was an extravagant style of art inspired from the timeless European patterns and Medieval French Roses. ‘Spring Canvas’ featured intricate embroideries and subtle laces on traditional yet contemporary silhouettes. Based on a diverse colour palette of soft pastels and vivid hues, the collection incorporated the finest quality of fabrics ranging from jacquards, silk, chiffon, net and lawn.

Asifa & Nabeel

The duo Asifa and Nabeel showcased their ‘Seraphine’ ‘collection at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week’s Luxury Prêt segment. The collection draws its inspiration from the fresh young urban spirit of the feminism. It is an evocation of natural, luminous femininity. The collection celebrated the splendor and radiance of a glowing femininity.

Ali Xeeshan

Ali Xeeshan showcased his ‘Victory’ collection at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week’s Luxury Prêt segment. The collection draws its inspiration from the success stories of the ones who found fame and fortune outside the hallowed halls of high school. ‘Victory’ comprised of neat cut lines, feminine flare and couture tailoring. The collection incorporated cotton based materials along with 3D embellishments to reflect the storyline. The colour palette boasted organic white with accents of vivid hues such as cobalt blue, exotic orange and retro pink.

Khaadi Khaas

Khaadi Khaas showcased ‘The Nomad’ collection at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week’s Luxury Prêt Grouped Show segment. The collection interpreted Central Asian rural crafts to modern aesthetics. ‘The Nomad’ featured contemporized eastern silhouettes, voluminous straight cuts and large scale prints embellished with chains, studs and leather foil sheets. An intermix of pure fabrics such as silk, crepe and organza on a tribal color palette constituted the entire collection.

Republic by Omer Farooq

Republic by Omer Farooq showcase his ‘PARADOX’ collection at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week. The collection took its inspiration from the Japanese work-play balance, Paradox explored the contradicting sub-cultures that seem to harmoniously evolve with one another, much like the current state of fashion that is generated by a number of opposing influences seamlessly blending into each other.

The collection made use of cotton, denim, jersey, tropical wool and a variety of silks to create structured silhouettes. The color palette for the collection was based in primitive colours like black, white and grey; showcasing utility and practicality