LOS ANGELES-Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert helped raise £18 million for victims of the Manchester Arena bombing.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter staged the fundraising gig at Emirates Old Trafford on June 4 to aid the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack, which followed her concert at the Arena on May 22 and caused 23 fatalities.

In a statement, Councillor Sue Murphy said: ‘’The city and the world responded with such extreme kindness, generosity and solidarity in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena attack.

‘’Thanks to this we have raised more than £18 million and we were conscious that we had to get some of swiftly this to those with immediate needs.

‘’We have therefore given around a third of the total to the bereaved families and £3.5 million to those who were hospitalised after the attack.’’

Councillor Murphy revealed that ‘’over half’’ of the funds raised by the gig - which also featured the likes of Katy Perry, Liam Gallagher, Coldplay and Justin Bieber - have already been allocated.