LOS ANGELES-Pop superstar Britney Spears is reportedly redrafting her will.

The 35-year-old pop star is eager to rewrite her original will, which was penned before she gave birth to her two sons Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10, as a means of safeguarding the long-term future of her children. Under the current arrangement, Sean and Jayden stand to inherit her entire estate - which is estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars - when they turn 18.

But Britney doesn’t want her boys to be handed so much money while they are still teenagers and is, therefore, keen to create a trust for her children, according to TMZ.

The blonde beauty is determined to ensure her kids do not have access to the entire fortune until they turn 35, meaning they will be given limited access to her fortune at the age of 18, with additional access being granted at 25. The trust would also mean Sean and Jayden pay less in inheritance tax when they are given the money. Britney’s proposal still needs to be rubber-stamped by a judge, but there aren’t likely to be any last-minute problems that derail the plan.

Meanwhile, Britney admitted last month that she finds it a ‘’challenge’’ balancing her career and her family life.

The ‘Slumber Party’ hitmaker confessed it can be really tough being a single mother, but she tries her best to schedule things around her home life.

Britney said: ‘’My kids come first, always. There is nothing more rewarding than being a mom and watching my sons grow into young men. I am so lucky that I get to experience all of life’s adventures with them ...

‘’The balance between work and my personal life can be a challenge [as a single mother]. I always do my best to plan my schedule around my family whenever possible.’’