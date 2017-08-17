LONDON-Cara Delevingne didn’t discover the ‘’incredible power of books’’ until she was older because she had previously shied away from anything that ‘’felt like school’’.

The 25-year-old model-and-actress discovered the ‘’incredible power of books’’ later in her life because she’d previously shied away from anything that felt academic because her brain ‘’didn’t work that way’’. She said: ‘’I think the problem for me was I didn’t discover the incredible power of books until I was older. Just because books, to me, felt like school.

‘’And I had such a fear of school and exams because I wasn’t particularly good at them - my brain didn’t work in that way. ‘’It took me a while to be, like, ‘Wow, books are the most incredible thing.’ Cara will release her debut novel for young adults, ‘Mirror, Mirror’, in October and though she never enjoyed creative writing during her school days, its now her biggest passion.

She told Britain’s ELLE magazine: ‘’I mean, we all had to do creative writing and English, but I didn’t enjoy it as much because I felt forced. Whereas now, that’s all I do. ‘’I’ve just spent a week by myself in Germany, walking around in the Alps, writing and sitting on top of a hill.