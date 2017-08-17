LOS ANGELES-Lady GaGa has agreed to hand over the text exchange she had with Kesha back in 2013 in regards to her allegedly being sexually assaulted by her former producer Dr Luke.

The ‘Born This Way’ hitmaker has managed to avoid the out-of-court testimony requested by the record producer over the past few months but, according to a deal signed between lawyers on both sides, she will appear for a ‘’deposition pursuant to [Dr Luke’s] subpoena in this action, during the month of September’’, E! News has reported.

The date, time and location are yet to be confirmed at present, but the deposition will be mutually agreed upon by all parties no later than this Saturday.

Dr Luke - who has been accused of sexually abusing Kesha during their time working together - wants to grill Gaga on a text exchange she had with the singer in 2013.

The producer believes the ‘TiK ToK’ hitmaker spoke to the pop superstar about the alleged sexual assault, which he vehemently denies, and wants to view the messages.

Her lawyer has told the publication that Gaga, 31, has agreed to ‘’produce un-redacted copes of certain of the documents that were previously produced in redacted form.’’

He added: ‘’Lady Gaga has always been prepared to testify so long as reasonable limitations were established. That has now been accomplished.’’

News of her deposition comes just a month after a spokesperson for the star claimed that Dr Luke’s team has been ‘’manipulating’’ her role in the legal battle.

He said: ‘’She has provided all the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this process. Dr. Luke’s team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga’s role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests.’’

In 2014, Kesha, 30, accused Dr. Luke of sexually abusing her, drugging her, and emotionally abusing her for years but he has denied the claims.