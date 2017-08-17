Amir and Faryal’s disputed marriage keeps on becoming more complicated as the days pass.

Faryal had posted a selfie wearing an uncharacteristically casual outfit with dark jeans and a black Kenzo jumper. But the diamond ring on her left hand was the real thing that caught everyone’s eye.

Her selfie had the caption, “Been Low key. But I promise I’m reading all your comments & love. I miss you guys.”

A broken-hearted emoji was then added and she her “#instafamily”, “I see you.”

Faryal finally opened up on Friday over her antagonized husband’s accusations on her. A twitter fight had broken up between the couple in which Amir alleged that Faryal had cheated on him with fellow boxer Anthony Joshua.

"The screenshots sent to Amir were 'fake' and Amir thought Joshua and I were speaking… when we have never even met," she wrote. "Anger took the better of him and he tweeted away without thinking there was absolutely NO truth to it.”

"It's all cleared up with both teams now and again, there was NOTHING like that going on. Apologies for all this nonsense. Let's get on with life now…"

Amir seemed to have accepted the apology as he tweeted Joshua her note acknowledging that there was no "truth to it" and wished him "all the best".