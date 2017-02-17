HS LOS ANGELES - Mariah Carey performed live on television for the first time since her disastrous New Year’s Eve show, which saw her storm off stage and claim her performance was sabotaged after her appearance was plagued by technical issues. The 46-year-old powerhouse put the mishap of her ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ gig behind her on Wednesday evening as she took to the stage to belt out her new single ‘I Don’t’ during her appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ last night. The blonde beauty - who has five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her former partner Nick Cannon - adorned a figure-hugging v-plunge red gown as she sang her recent release with rapper YG - whose real name is Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson. The ‘Heartbreaker’ hitmaker’s appearance comes almost two months after the star was left humiliated as her rendition of ‘Emotions’ on December 31 wasn’t in keeping with the backing track. Mariah’s team later claimed Dick Clark Productions had attempted to sabotage her show. And the musician herself took to social media to share how upset she was by the ‘’technical issues’’, which were ‘’beyond [her] control’’, and for being ‘’foiled’’ on stage.

Speaking previously in an audio message she shared on Twitter, Mariah said: ‘’I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world. It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.

‘’It’s not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square with all the noise, in the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines, thousands of people celebrating, especially when their ear monitors were not working at all.

‘’Listen, guys. They foiled me. Thus, it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the New Year with me.’’