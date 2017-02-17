LOS ANGELES:- Steven Spielberg’s company Amblin Partners has bought the rights to ‘Ruthless’ for a six-figure sum. The movie has been the hot topic of conversation all week as producers and studios were desperate to get their hands on the project, but things have now come to a halt as Amblin Partners - co-founded by the director - recently purchased the rights to the film, according to Deadline. Brad Peyton is reportedly attached to direct the action flick when the ball starts rolling in due course, while John Swetnam has penned the female-driven action spec script.–TL

The script, which is based on the journey of a retired assassin who is diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and must return to her former life and complete one final job in order to safeguard her daughter’s future, has already been likened to ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ due to its female protagonist. Swetnam previously penned ‘Into the Storm’, ‘Step Up All In’ and wrote anddirected ‘Breaking Through’.