LOSANGELES:- Music legend Sir Elton John was reportedly paid as much as £1 million to sing at the wedding of a billionaire’s granddaughter. Sir Elton John was reportedly paid £1 million to sing at the wedding of a billionaire’s granddaughter. The iconic musician was one of the star attractions at the nine-hour long wedding of Irene Kogan and Daniel Kenvey, who tied the knot. Sir Elton, 69, performed first on the bill, which also featured Mariah Carey, who is typically believed to charge around £2.5 million for an appearance.