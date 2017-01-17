Karachi-Following the tradition of comic cons around the globe, Team Dawat hosted the Ultimate Comic Con Fashion show at the Emerald Marquee.

UCC provided comics fans with an opportunity to celebrate their favourite comic heroes and brought together related fields such as merchandise, toys, games and films along with fans from all age groups under one roof.

The event managed by Mr Taha Memon and his team at Dawat, started with a video recorded message by Ms Sharlina Hussain Morgan (Information Officer, US Consulate General Karachi) greeted the audiences, who explained the whole concept of Comic Con and where it originated.

The venue transformed into a comic paradise that had much to offer to indulge the comic fans of the metropolitan. Some of the highlights that even the celebrities enjoyed thoroughly were the iron throne at the Game of Thrones niche, taking pictures suspended in mid air at the Harry Potter niche, accompanying Luke Skywalker and Yoda with Darth Vader and lightsabers at the Star Wars area, appreciation of the vintage statues and comics showcased at the DC & Marvels niche, the VR gaming area, the Lego display by Toy Bricks and the official merchandise sold by Comics Zone and Digital Realm.

The event ended on a successful note with the team thanking the sponsors and their partners and the volunteers. With Cosplay competition, comic merchandise and special guests, there was much to look forward to this year’s Ultimate Comic Con Karachi 2017. Chief guest Ms Shazia Marri (MNA) appreciated the organizers and contestants and took pictures with the cosplayers and at the niches.