Kim Kardashian is back in NYC after her trip to Dubai, but she’s still giving shout outs to those who helped her while abroad.

Late Monday night, the reality star took to Instagram to post a photo of herself in a fitted white dress and heeled boots, originally captioning it, “Thank you @cosmesurge for my flawless skin!”

Thank you @cosmesurge for saving my skin! #JetLagProblems #ad #PsoriasisProblems A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:49pm PST

The mother of two later changed her caption to read, “Thank you @cosmesurge for saving my skin! #JetLagProblems #PsoriasisProblems.”

Kim tweeted about getting psoriasis on her face earlier this month, and has talked about the skin condition on her family’s reality series.

Wait why am I now getting psoriasis on my face ???? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 6, 2017

The Dubai-based cosmetic surgery company CosmeSurge, reposted Kim’s pic and shared a shot of the Selfish author’s visit to their clinic.

“@Kimkardashian visits CosmeSurge clinic Dubai, where the branch managers offered her a warm welcome,” the post reads.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been candid about her skincare regimen, Snapchatting pics of her laser treatment goggles on the plane last week.

Dubai marked Kim’s first major trip abroad since her traumatic Paris robbery in October. While there, she served as a guest at a masterclass for her longtime makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, and visited a group of local children, who performed in their music class for her.