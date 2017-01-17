It's getting serious...Prince Harry's new girlfriend Meghan Markle is meeting the fam.

Us Weekly reports that Markle has now met Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte. The gathering was last Tuesday at Kensington Palace and it "went well," a source told the outlet.

Prince George missed the meeting because he had school back at Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge's Norfolk home. (A nanny was with him.)

Markle reportedly met Prince William two months before meeting his wife. Her meeting with KMidd follows a New Year's weekend vacation with Prince Harry in Norway.

"Meghan's been on cloud nine since coming back from Norway," an Us Weekly source said. "It was the first time they had done something like this together, and they definitely want to go on more adventure trips. ...They're so in love."