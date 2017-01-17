LAHORE-Uzair Jaswal launched his debut album “Na Bhulana yesterday at Riot Studios in the cultural hub of the nation, Lahore.

The album is a compilation of songs that were recorded and touring for over ten years. The debut album is a collection of songs which are reflective of his journey as an individual and a musician. The album takes you to his highest highs and lowest lows, his experiences, love, anguish and passion for music. The album is Soulful music that glorifies the beauty of love.

The high end musical event was attended by who’s who of fashion industry, actors, models, socialites and media.

The young sensation hails from Islamabad and is known for his soulful and moving voice which tugs at your heartstrings.

The songs of the albums have been released earlier on Youtube and have become viral hits with a few of them hitting over a million hits. He started touring the country at a young age and has performed in all the major cities of Pakistan which has developed an extremely loyal fan base.

A few years ago, he became the youngest artist to be featured on Coke Studio Pakistan. Nominated for multiple awards over the years and is the recipient of best song of the year at Radio Mirchi Awards, Best Nayi awaaz, Best Pop Song Asia, Best Song of the Year Pakistan and best music video of the year. He has a very large following on all the social media platforms and has become a youth icon for his fans.

On the release of his album, Uzair Jaswal said, “For me 'Na Bhulana' is truly close to my heart. Performing last night at riot studio was definitely a memorable experience for me, I got to perform the songs of my debut album and share my story in front of an amazing and supportive audience. Lahore has always been full of love and that's exactly what this album is all about. It was a pleasure being on stage last night, special thanks to Farhad Humayun,Noorie,Shiraz Uppal,and all the other artists for coming and giving honour to the event."